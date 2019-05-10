PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested after police say he intentionally left his 5-year-old stepson inside his parked vehicle.
The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday near Seventh Avenue and Thomas Road.
Witnesses found a 5-year-old boy inside a vehicle parked outside of a family care center. Witnesses told officers that the child was sweating when they found him.
The vehicle belonged to 26-year-old Issac Smith.
According to police, the temperature was approximately 86 degrees when the child was inside the vehicle.
Just an hour later, Smith was located by officers nearby for questioning.
Smith later admitted to officers to leaving his stepson alone.
Smith explained to officers he left the child inside the car because he had "smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day and became confused."
Police say that Smith apologized and added he had no excuse for his actions.
He was later arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
(2) comments
"Police say that Smith apologized and added he had no excuse for his actions." Right - until some bottom-feeding lawyer gets him to plead not guilty and subject the kid to a trial and the public to paying out taxpayer money to fund his defense.
The actions of a true DUMB F^UCK meth head
