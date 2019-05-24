PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police arrested a man after he claimed he was a federal agent and didn't need to listen to their commands.
Court documents state that police were called to break up a fight between six people on May 20.
When officers arrived, 30-year-old Saul Garcia held up a badge and claimed to be a federal agent protecting the federal rights of the people involved.
[PDF: Court documents for Saul Garcia]
The officer told Garcia to get on the ground but Garcia kept walking toward the officer with the badge stating that he didn't need to follow the officer's commands because he was a federal agent, documents state.
Police say Garcia was wearing a tactical vest and dingy pants with an empty gun holster on his hip.
More officers arrived and detained everyone, including Garcia.
Documents state that the badge said "United States Government, Emergency Protection Division" and had his name listed as "Agent Orion."
Officers did a web search for 'emergency protection division' and found a self-made website with Garcia's phone number.
Documents state that an officer with Homeland Security was contacted to verify whether Garcia worked with the department. The officer told Phoenix police that no one had heard of Garcia or the 'emergency protection division.'
Garcia was booked on one count of impersonating a peace officer.
