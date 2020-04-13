PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested after police say he abused an elderly family member.
The incident happened Saturday at a home near Thomas Road and Virginia Avenue. When police arrived, the victim and a witness told police that the suspect, 19-year-old Dario Isreal Rodriguez, grabbed the victim by the hair with both hands and shook her head violently before threatening her.
The victim, an elderly family member of Rodriguez, had no visible injuries but documents state that she is in poor health and cannot move around well on her own.
According to court paperwork, Rodriguez's uncle said that this isn't the first this has happened.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged with assault, vulnerable adult abuse and domestic violence.