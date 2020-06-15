PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting at a bar in Peoria over the weekend.
Peoria police were called to Coops Bar & Grill around 2:20 a.m. Sunday after reports were called in about a man with a gun. That man was later identified as 28-year-old Frank Vaquera Jr. Police say it was reported that Vaquera had been pointing that weapon at other people.
While the caller was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, witnesses said that Vaquera had fired the gun, and was then seen driving from the scene in a black SUV.
When police got there, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Additional responding officers were able to locate Vaquera's SUV driving westbound on Peoria Avenue from the bar. After a short pursuit, police say Vaquera crashed the SUV behind a business in the area of 91st and Peoria avenues. He taken into custody.
Vaquera was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and weapons violations. Police say charges may be added or amended, as this is an ongoing investigation.