PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is in jail once again after officers say he was found with child porn.
22-year-old Andrew Charles Goekler is currently on federal probation for a prior arrest involving sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court records.
During a routine search of his home by federal probation officers, Goekler admitted to downloading child porn on March 22 through the dark web.
Officers obtained a search warrant and found a phone that they say contained a variety of images that showed sexual exploitation of a minor.
Goekler admitted to officers that he wanted to have sex with kids and has child dolls. He also admitted to have a car seat in his car to transport his child dolls.
When asked by investigators if he had an addiction to child porn, Goekler said that watching child porn is like Pokemon, "you gotta catch them all."
Goekler was previously arrested overseas for the distribution and download of child exploitation. He previously served in the U.S. Army according to court documents.
Goekler has been charged by the Arizona Attorney General's office with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.