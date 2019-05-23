PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of theft after 74 stolen rental scooters were discovered, partially dismantled, at his home.
Last week, when police searched the home of Jeramy Scott Reid, 35, officers found 22 rental scooters belonging to Lyft and 52 rental scooters belonging to the Bird rental company.
Many of the scooters were in different states of being dismantled.
All of the scooters had the GPS removed and discarded.
Police say at least one of the scooters had been converted with a switch so that it could be ridden without paying the rental fee.
At first, Reid denied the scooters were his, and said "a friend had brought them to the house" three days before according to the police report.
But police say Reid could not explain why the scooters were covered with a tarp, and "why there appeared to be several months of dust and debris on the scooters and tarp."
Reid later admitted knowing the scooters were stolen, according to the police report.
Police say the value of the stolen scooters was close to $43K. All of the scooters had been damaged and were inoperable, police said.
Reid faces a theft charge. His next court appearance is May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.