PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a man for allegedly striking and killing another man with a metal pole.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. near Madison and 12th streets.
Forrest Alvin Miles III, 34, has been booked on charges of manslaughter and possession of dangerous drugs following the death of 40-year-old John Kallay.
On Wednesday night, officers spotted Miles running northbound, carrying a metal pole approximately four feet long.
He was being chased by a man who flagged down the officers and alerted them that Miles had struck a man with the pole.
Miles was detained, and officers were led a short distance away, where Kallay was lying in the street, unresponsive.
Kallay was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Witnesses identified Miles as the suspect who struck Kallay with the metal pole.
Miles been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.