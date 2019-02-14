PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Phoenix man is accused of starting a fire that displaced several people and killed a dog.
Court paperwork revealed that 47-year-old Curtis Wayne Curtis started the Feb. 12 blaze on purpose at a home near 7th Street and Broadway Road and “made no attempt to warn any of the endangered occupants.”
After igniting the fire, Curtis left the scene but was caught a brief time later by officers, documents said. Curtis also lives in the same home where the fire extended to the attic and other rooms.
The Red Cross assisted the nine displaced residents in finding temporary housing.
Curtis was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and charged with arson and an unrelated outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
