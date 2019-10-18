PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Circle K with a metal baseball bat, court documents say.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 2:20 a.m., police said Allen Issac Graham arrived at a Circle K in the area of Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue in maroon hospital scrubs with a tear in the pants.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Graham told the Circle K clerk that he just got out of the hospital. That's when the clerk reportedly gave shirts from his vehicle to Graham so he could cover up the tear. Graham used the shirts, then left.
About 10 minutes later, according to authorities, Graham came back to the Circle K. While the clerk was cleaning up by the fountain drinks area, Graham came up to his right side with a metal baseball bat.
"I don't want to have to use this on you. Hurry up and open the register," Graham told the clerk, according to reports.
Court documents say that's when Graham took $40 from the cash register and said, "It's Circle K's money anyways." After that, he left the store on foot.
Surveillance video caught the whole thing on camera.
In addition to the clerk, two different anonymous tips were given to authorities that verified Graham as the suspect.
Court documents say Graham had several interactions with police around that Circle K.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, Graham was arrested at his Phoenix home.
In an interview with police, Graham said he did rob the Circle with the baseball bat. He also apologized for his actions.
Graham faces charges that include armed robbery with a deadly weapon.