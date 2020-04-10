PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A fugitive task force in Phoenix has arrested a man for allegedly abusing and torturing his girlfriend's 11 and 13-year-old children. Angel Coronado was taken into custody Wednesday. He faces 11 counts of child abuse.
Police say that between August 2017 and September 2017, Coronado allegedly "physically abused and tortured" his girlfriend’s two children. "This included hitting the children with his fist, a belt, using a taser gun on them and methods of suffocation," according to police.
After a warrant was issued, detectives performed extensive surveillance and gathered information that led to Coronado's location, where he was arrested. He was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail, and is being held on a $300,000 bond.
Cassandra Ledesma is Coronado's girlfriend and the biological mother of the two victims. She was also arrested and charged with 2 counts of child abuse. Ledesma and Coronado have two younger children in common.
The task force investigation was a collaboration among the Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “Regardless of the challenges, our deputies will work tirelessly to pursue child abusers and protect our children,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone.