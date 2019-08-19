PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix-area transient has been arrested for making a terrorist threat, after he allegedly threatened to blow up a U.S. Army recruiting center.
On August 13, at around 1:30 p.m., police say 35-year-old Brian Thomas Keck reportedly called into an army recruiting center in Tempe and "said he was going to blow up the recruiting station."
Text messages from that same phone number to the recruitment center referenced prior terrorism acts in the U.S., according to the police report.
Later that evening, police were able to track the phone number to a Phoenix motel room where Keck was staying. The cell phone used in the threats was "found in his possession," said the police report.
Keck at first denied making any threats. But he "then began telling PD specific details of the phone call and text messages that only the suspect and victim would know about," according to the police report.
Keck was arrested and booked into the Tempe City Jail.
Police say Keck has an outstanding warrant from Tucson for violation of a court order, and three prior arrests in Gilbert and Chandler.
(5) comments
Send him to San Fransicko, they will give him a medal there.
Mayo thug
maybe he thought there was going to be a bunch of brownies inside, trying to get off welfare.
sounds white to me
Really. Is this the best that AzFamily can do on this story?
Lying by omission. This guy is probably Antifa, demoncrat, radical chump who hates the military. Send him to Leavenworth on federal charges of terrorism. They will fix his attitude in the Kansas grey bar hotel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.