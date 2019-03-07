PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing nearly a dozen charges, including assault and cruelty to animals, after police say he strangled his girlfriend and killed two of her pet rats.
Police arrested Armando Xavier Olivas, 22, on Feb. 28, the day it happened.
According to public court documents, Olivas was arguing with his girlfriend. She had just told him she did not want to date any longer. Police indicate that they were living together in the neighborhood west of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Investigators said Olivas shoved the young woman to the floor and then went after her pet rats – Bentley, Timothy, Thornton and Duffy.
“Now you’ll see what I do to your rats,” he reportedly said after taking a swing at the victim with a power cable from a TV.
According to court paperwork, he threw one of the rats on to the floor at his feet, injuring it. He threw another of the rats at a car in the parking and a third on to the awning covering the parking area, police said. Both of those rats died. The fourth rat Olivas “just tossed …out by a tree,” according to police.
The victim told investigators she loved her pet rats and that they had been with her since they were young.
Officers who responded to the call said Olivas showed them where he buried one of the dead rats in the gravel parking lot.
The probable cause for arrest statement says Olivas kept the victim from calling the police, even taking her cell phone and breaking it. She eventually called 911.
Police said a witness’s account of what happened supported what the victim told them, as did observed injuries on the woman’s neck.
Investigators opposed bail for Olivas because he “was packed and ready to leave” when officers arrived on the scene. Both the victim and the witness said Olivas told them “he was going to leave for Florida or Washington.” He reportedly has friends in both places.
The victim also said Olivas fled once before after allegedly damaging her mom’s car “to refrain from having to take mandated domestic violence classes."
A judge set a cash-only appearance bond of $25,000 and ordered Olivas to submit to electronic monitoring if he posts.
His preliminary hearing scheduled for March 11.
