PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife, leaving her critically injured.
On June 12, police say 29-year-old Kobeny Alvarez and his wife were arguing at their home near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the argument started because Alvarez allegedly thought his wife was cheating on him.
According to the police report, "the victim was tired of arguing" with Alvarez, and "walked outside to the carport." Police say Alvarez followed her, and that's when their argument escalated. Alvarez "began to push the victim," then "walked into the kitchen, opened a kitchen drawer and pulled out a knife," according to the police report.
Alvarez then "returned outside to the carport and began to stab the victim with the knife." The report goes on to say he stabbed his wife "approximately five to six times..." and that he used "an 8-to-10 inch bladed knife."
"While the victim was on the ground being stabbed, the victim was screaming for help," the report continues. Police say witnesses who were across the street smoking cigarettes in their front yard heard the woman's screams and told police they saw Alvarez stabbing the victim.
The witnesses said, "Oh, my God, he is [expletive] stabbing her! Call the cops," according to the police report. "The victim was bleeding profusely and began to stumble across the street toward the witnesses."
Police say the witnesses were able to grab the woman and pull her into their home. They told police Alvarez had gotten into a car and had driven off. According to the police report, the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and had to undergo surgery.
Police say Alvarez later turned himself in to the Maryvale precinct. But as officers began to transport him to another facility, police say he "began to resist officers and became combative." Police say he was then transported to the hospital "for possible drug consumption."
He was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder. His bond was set at $750,000.