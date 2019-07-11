PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say a man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his dog and leaving the animal to fight for its life.
Andrian P. Aliguin, 26, faces a felony charge of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor charge of failure to provide medical treatment.
On July 9, police say Aliguin stabbed his pet dog, then left the scene without providing medical treatment for the animal.
The stabbing left the dog with critical injuries, including a life-threatening injury to its trachea. The dog is currently being treated at the Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Hospital.
When police arrived at Aliguin's house near 35th Avenue and Roeser Road, officers informed his parents about the dog being stabbed, and the fact that it was at an animal hospital in extremely critical condition.
Aliguin's parents at first claimed Aliguin was not home, according to the police report.
But a short time later, Aliguin was located at the home and was taken into custody.
Aliguin told police he speaks Tagolog as his primary language, and police were able to get a translator to interview him.
According to the police report, Aliguin "stated the dog was chasing people outside and that he brought it in the house and stabbed it and killed it."
Aliguin then stated that "he won't do it again," according to the police report.
A blood-covered knife was retrieved from the scene.
Aliguin was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail but was later released on his own recognizance.
His next court appearance is set for July 25.
(2) comments
Sick F uck
there's actually a pretty big illegal dog meat trade in the Philippines, sad but true, just saying..
