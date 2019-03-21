PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We're learning more about the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was sedated.
Police arrested Xavier Perez Wednesday at Integrated Pain Consultants’s 19th Avenue location.
The alleged assault took place last June, but the company says they decided to keep him as an employee after the report was made because there wasn't enough evidence.
But now that he's been arrested, a representative for Integrated Pain Consultant says the Perez has officially been fired.
As she was waking up from anesthesia, a woman receiving treatment at Integrated Pain Consultants says she felt Perez sexually assaulting her.
Court paperwork shows she told police he kept telling her she was dreaming.
Because there were no witnesses, and security cameras didn't catch the alleged assault, detectives had to rely on DNA evidence. Police got a search warrant to take a sample from Perez.
Eight months later, the test came back a match.
Court documents show the test found Perez’s DNA in the victim's undergarments.
Perez was arrested after admitting to police he put his hand into the woman's shorts and touched her, claiming “it happened fast and he did not know what he was thinking."
Thursday morning, Perez stood before a judge, who set his bond at $50,000.
“Is there any possible way that?” Perez asked the judge. “I have two dogs, my kids. I have to make sure the house is OK. I’m all alone. I’m a single dad. I have my 2-and-a-half-year-old son and a 4-month-old daughter.”
The judge responded, “Sir with these allegations, that's not going to be an option.”
Court paperwork also shows that Perez wrote the victim a letter after he was arrested, apologizing to her and asking her to forgive him.
