PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man was arrested after police say he lit a seat on a city bus on fire over the weekend.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Charles Ortiz boarded the city bus at 35th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. The bus, which had 15 passengers on board, started heading west until the driver smelled smoke. The driver stopped the bus at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road and saw that Ortiz was smoking a cigarette, documents state. The driver told Ortiz to get off the bus but he refused. The driver then called Phoenix police for assistance.
When officers arrived, they saw that the seat next to Ortiz had been burned. Documents state that officers watched the surveillance video from the bus and it showed Ortiz putting a pile of papers onto the seat next to him, squirting them with hand sanitizer and lighting them on fire.
Ortiz was taken into custody and booked into jail for one count of arson of an occupied structure and one count of endangerment.
Police say the damage to the bus seat is valued at $200.