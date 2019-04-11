PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 30-year-old Phoenix man has admitted killing his wife, two of his young daughters, and another man, all because he believed his wife was having an affair. Police say he also shot and injured two other people.
[WATCH: Austin Smith makes his first court appearance, judge sets $2 million cash bond]
Austin Smith faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. A judge on Friday set a $2 million cash-only bond for him.
[VIEW: Phoenix police: Suspect in killing spree accused wife of cheating]
The violence happened at two separate crime scenes.
The first scene was at Smith's home near 71st Avenue and Camelback Road.
There, officers found a woman and two little girls dead inside the home.
The victims include the suspect's 29-year-old wife, Dasia Patterson and two of his daughters, 5-year-old Nasha Smith and 7-year-old Mayan Smith.
Patterson and Nasha died from gunshot wounds, according to Phoenix police. Police say Mayan died from blunt force trauma.
[PHOTOS: Police investigating scene where man killed family in Phoenix]
Smith later told police he confronted his wife after she arrived home from a local bar. According to the police report, she denied the affair, but Smith shot her anyway "because he believed God told him to do so."
The police report states that Smith shot his 5-year-old daughter because she had "exhibited bad behavior he deemed against God's laws."
Police say Smith's 7-year-old daughter was crying over what happened, and Smith "believed you should not weep for the wicked, so he punched her in the face several times with a closed fist" and then eventually hit her in the head multiple times with a baseball bat.
Police also found the couple's 3-year-old daughter hiding under the bed. She was not harmed.
According to the police report, Smith did not kill his youngest daughter "because she reminded him of himself." He said his "other two daughters reminded him of his wife whom he considered wicked in the eyes of God."
[WATCH: Man accused of killing young daughters, wife cited God]
Smith said he then went to the apartment where his brother was staying, near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
He first approached a family friend who was at the apartment. Smith "confronted this victim with the belief Austin's brother was cheating with Austin's wife," according to the police report.
The report goes on to say that the man "told Austin he was crazy and Austin shot him numerous times with a handgun."
Police say Smith then reloaded his gun "and shot this victim several more times as the victim lay on the ground."
Smith then went to his car and came back with a rifle, police said.
When Smith returned to the apartment, he saw several friends of the family trying to help the male victim. He considered these people co-conspirators with his wife and he shot at them with the rifle."
Police say Smith continued to fire the rifle and his handgun. "He claimed it was God who told him to shoot these people," according to the police report.
Police say 46-year-old Ron Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were found shot and injured at that same scene. A 47-year-old woman was found in critical condition. A 33-year-old man was also found shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Smith was taken into custody without incident a short time later.
[WATCH: Neighbors say they're lucky to be alive after Phoenix man's deadly shooting spree]
Police said Smith later admitted to the crimes.
“During the course of that interview, he said that the reason he shot these individuals is because in God’s eyes it was all right for him to, to deal with someone in this manner,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department explained.
[WATCH: Officers escorted Austin Smith to Maricopa County Jail Friday]
(19) comments
Put a needle in his arm. The sooner, the better.
"According to police, the suspect said the reason he shot six people was "because in God’s eyes, it was alright for him to, to deal with someone in this manner,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department explained.". So this is how Sgt. Thomson "explained" what the suspect said. It'd be nice to have the actual quote and wordage from the suspect. Did he actually say God or did he say Allah or did he say some other good? Last night's article said the suspect told police that his religion allows him to kill his wife for this type of thing, the cheating. So what is "his religion" that allows this type of 'punishment' to happen to a woman for cheating? Who is attempting to be politically 'correct' by using different words than what the suspected murderer used, is it Sgt. Thomson or is it the reporter who authored this article?
*Correction: ...some other god
Support government funded incentives for sterilization. Let's start paying people to NOT have children instead of rewarding them to breed irresponsibly. Any money spent on such an incentive program would be returned to us in spades (oops, poor choice of words...)
👍👍👍👍👍
Ladies, ladies, ladies you've got to stop cheating. It leads to nothing but bad things always and every time. Just control yourselves and be faithful and loyal to your family. Guys, guys, guys you've got to learn to dump them and walk away when they cheat. Stop thinking you need them or that you need to kill them. Niether of these thoughts are good. Do not do any harm to them but instead dump them immediately and leave them in the mess they made while you march forward into your new life. Never take her back no matter what.
Just as I thought - some kind of religious fanatic. Looking forward to finding out the identities of the perp and his victims. Sad story - but if it wasn't this, I'm sure the man would have killed his family for some other reason.
I have to drive thru these neighborhoods sometimes twice a day and I literally fear for my life.
jejen2005, a little dramatic, wouldn’t you say?
jenjen - That's a realistic and healthy fear the have in that area.
Soooooooo where is the story about the big shooting in Ahwatukee? Its nowhere to be found on this site.
It has been on here. They just put up a new post.
How do you stop it? You'd almost have to declare martial law from the time high school gets out until about 3am, south from 35th ave and Bethany Home thru Tucson and Sierra Vista and west to Los Angeles...but that's easy to say when I don't have to live there.
Tijuana Norte...
Maryvale... Little Cartel Mexico. We should consider building a wall around that whole area.
I'd rather they just carpet-b0mb Maryvale. It's a cesspool.
For what, exactly? Would Maryvale-American Citizens have to cross a border every day to get to and from work? Would Arizona-American Citizens have to cross a border when they are taking Indian School east to get to work downtown every day? I can understand your racist sentiment, but I am just wondering about the logistics of it all.... How would it work? Can you provide a pitch with ample planning and get back to me? Thx baby girl
Is that in the jungles? It’s hard to tell from that picture.
According to his mugshot, yes it is the jungle
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.