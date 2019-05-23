PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 20-year-old Phoenix man is accused of having sex with an 11-year-old girl and allegedly getting her pregnant.
Carlos Jacinto Cobo-Perez faces felony charges of aggravated assault and sexual conduct with a minor.
The investigation started back in November of 2018, when the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was found with a hickey on her neck.
Police say the girl told her mom she was "in a relationship" with Cobo-Perez. The girl told police Cobo-Perez had "kissed her on the lips on multiple occasions" and had given her a hickey on her neck.
In a police interview, Cobo-Perez admitted kissing the multiple times and giving her the hickey.
Cobo-Perez told police he knew "their relationship was wrong," according to the police report. He also agreed to stop the relationship and have no further contact with the victim.
However, six months later, on May 17, a pregnancy test revealed that the girl was pregnant.
According to the police report, the girl then told police that she and Cobo-Perez had had sex, and that "he is the one who got her pregnant."
The police report states that Cobo-Perez admitted to having sex with the girl in his car parked near her school, and not using protection.
In a letter written by Cobo-Perez (which has been translated from Spanish,) the suspect said "he knows he could go the jail for having a relationship" with the girl, and that "he does not care if he goes to jail," according to the police report.
Police say Cobo-Perez is in this country illegally.
