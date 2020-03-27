PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man faces charges of sexual abuse and kidnapping after he reportedly grabbed and sexually touched a female Amazon employee who was delivering packages.
The alleged incident happened on March 25 near 20th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Police say Gilbert Madrigal, 27, pushed the victim against an Amazon kiosk to which she was making a delivery. Madrigal "pressed his body against hers in a humping motion," then brushed his hand under her shirt and bra, according to the police report.
When the woman reported what happened to a nearby patrol officer, the officer noticed she was "visibly upset, shaking and crying." She described to the officer that the suspect "came up behind her, spun her around then pushed his body on her and grabbed her."
The woman told police she was able to break free when another man approached the Amazon kiosk.
Police were able to track down Madrigal, and he was taken into custody the next day. During a police interview, Madrigal told officers "all females are attracted to him due to his Hispanic/Arabic origin," according to the police report. The report also states that Madrigal "admitted the victim tried to push him away when he tried to hug her and told him she did not agree to his sexual advances."
Police say Madrigal is a registered sex offender on probation, and had a current mental health pick up order.