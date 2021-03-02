PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is accused of firing 8 to 10 shots in the direction of his girlfriend, after she reportedly refused to go out and buy him cigarettes.
The incident happened late Monday night at the couple's home near Dunlap and 35th avenues.
Police say it all started when Raymond White, 47, got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend of four years. White demanded that she go out and buy him cigarettes, but she refused, according to court documents.
The woman said that during the course of the argument, White took a handgun out of his hip holster and pointed it at her, so she ran back into the bedroom and hid behind the bed, the court documents say.
She told officers White fired 8 to 10 shots in her direction, police say. The court documents state that detectives later found multiple bullet holes in the wall of the bedroom.
The woman then told White she was going to call her mother for a ride, but instead, she called 911. When police arrived, White surrendered to officers.
White told detectives "he accidentally discharged his gun three times," and also that he didn't mean to hurt his girlfriend, according to court documents.
Police say he later told them that he "blacked out and doesn't remember" what happened.
The woman was not injured.
White faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within city limits, disorderly conduct, unlawful imprisonment and threatening/intimidation. His bond has been set at $100,000.