PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he drove under the influence of alcohol in a cemetery, hitting four cars, striking one pedestrian and running over a tombstone. His girlfriend and three children were in the car at the time.
The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police received a call about an injury accident at the property.
When officers arrived and located the suspect, 26-year-old Rafael Rodarte, they say he began to vomit as they approached him. When asked why he was throwing up, police say Rodarte told the officers he had been "drinking earlier."
The driver of one of the cars that had been hit told police that Rodarte had gotten "agitated" with him because he parked where Rodarte had wanted to park. When the driver told Rodarte he wasn't going to move, police say Rodarte drove forward, striking the other car, then reversed, striking three more cars.
As people began to walk toward the accident, police say Rodarte then ran into a pedestrian, hit a tombstone, then continued to drive through the grassy area of the cemetery before coming to a halt. Police say he then got out of the car and tried to run away from the area.
When police interviewed the suspect's girlfriend, she said they had been at the cemetery to visit Rodarte's father's grave. Apparently, there was a group of people at the cemetery that Rodarte "had problems with," so they left. But when they returned, that group of people was still there. That's when Rodarte's girlfriend said that group surrounded the car, and Rodarte tried to drive away, before striking the four cars, pedestrian and tombstone.
After his car stopped, Rodarte got out and ran away to try to avoid the group, his girlfriend told police. But the group allegedly caught up with him and began to assault him.
After Rodarte was taken into custody, he told police he did not remember what happened after he arrived at the cemetery, only that "he was being assaulted by multiple people," according to the police report.
Police say they found multiple bottles of beer in his car, and that he was showing signs of impairment. Rodarte also refused to take a breath of blood test, the police report states.
Rodarte has been booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail. He faces charges of aggravated criminal damage, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, endangerment, DUI and aggravated DUI.