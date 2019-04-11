PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been accused of abusing his girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter, who died on Sunday.
The child showed indications of both sexual and physical abuse.
John Michael Aldana, 22, faces one felony count of child abuse.
On April 7, at around 8 a.m., Phoenix police and fire crews were called to an apartment near Dunlap and 35th avenues for a report of an unresponsive child. When crews arrived, the 1-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigator with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner found the child's abdomen was covered in numerous, small, circular bruises. The investigator also found blood in her diaper and possible trauma around her genital area.
The child lived in the apartment with her mother, her mother's boyfriend (Aldana) and several other friends and family members.
Apparently Aldana, the mom, the baby girl and the victim's 4-year-old brother all slept in the same bedroom of the apartment.
The mom said she had left the apartment to get some medication, and the suspect told police he had been alone in the bedroom with the baby and the 4-year-old boy the whole time the mom was gone.
He told police he had been "awake the entire time and would have known if someone had come into the bedroom while he was with the children."
The baby's mom came home after getting the medication, took a shower and went to sleep. She told police that her baby daughter appeared to be sleeping.
But the mom told police that she woke up the next morning to find her daughter face down and unresponsive.
She called 911 and a relative began CPR on the little girl, but the child did not survive.
A postmortem exam revealed the child had a "subdural hematoma in the child's brain," which is bleeding of the brain, usually caused by severe head injuries. The exam also showed the baby had trauma to her abdomen and to her genital area, which was "indicative of sexual abuse," according to police.
The forensic pathologist said the trauma was "non-accidental."
When police returned to interview Aldana on April 9, he "showed signs of deception," according to the police report.
The report states that Aldana denied any sexual contact with the child, but admitted "he kicked the child after the child became fussy."
Aldana claimed that due to that kick, "the child's head hit the closet door and the suspect heard a loud thud," the report stated.
"It was apparent the suspect's actions caused an injury to the child which resulted in the child's death," according to the police report.
Aldana was booked into jail on a child abuse charge. A judge ordered that if he made bail, Aldana would remain on house arrest and be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device.
He has a court appearance set for April 17.
Send him to prison to be 'abused' by Bubba!
So, the mother went out to get "medication". I'm wondering what kind of "medication" that was. The boyfriend may have killed the kid, but the mother is just as much to blame. They should both be put to sleep permanently. No hope for the future of the little boy either.
