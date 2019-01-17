PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Penske Truck Rental released its 2018 Top Moving Destinations list, noting which cities in the U.S. were the fastest-growing moving areas for the 2018 calendar year.
For the second year in a row, Phoenix, AZ nabbed the No. 2 spot, marking its ninth consecutive appearance on the list.
The Top 10 cities of 2018 (including previous year ranking) are as follows:
1. Atlanta (1)
2. Phoenix (2)
3. Tampa (5)
4. Orlando (6)
5. Denver (8)
6. Houston (4)
7. Las Vegas (7)
8. Charlotte (9)
9. Austin (new)
10. Portland (10)
Phoenix has made the list every year from 2010 to 2018. This year was the highest that Phoenix ranked, taking the second spot.
Phoenix has always been a popular city on this list, never dipping below the No. 5 spot.
The list is compiled using one-way rental truck data and Penske’s Top Moving Destinations list has been annually recorded since 2011.
