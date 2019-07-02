PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Temperatures aren’t the only thing rising in Phoenix. According to HotPads latest quarterly rent report, Phoenix is leading the nation in rent appreciation.
Out of the 50 largest metro areas in the United States, sun belt cities like Phoenix are seeing the largest increase in rent, followed by Las Vegas.
Last year rent rose 5.2 percent annually in the Phoenix-metro area. The median rent overall being $1,545 per month, up 6.9 percent, according to HotPads.
The Rio Vista neighborhood in Phoenix has increased up to 20.8 percent with the fastest rising rent, the median rent is $1,810 per month.
The average rent in Sin City is up 6.8 percent, totaling $1,465 a month.
The U.S. median rent is up 3.2 percent from 2018 averaging at $1,545 a month, according to HotPads.
Renters are reportedly seeing fewer incentives such as move-in specials or discounted rent.
HotPads is a Zillow group-owned, map-based rental and real estate market place for renters in the United States.
I still hoping to win the lottery so I get out from Arizona since is slowly becoming an open ghetto
Should clarify that because of the dramatic increase in the "Standard Deduction" this past tax year is why many people will no longer be able to deduct their mortgage interest.
Many countries don't allow you to deduct mortgage interest for homeowners (investors are a different story). I think you have it right though that people need to factor in costs when owning. Adding 20% to the mortgage payment PLUS adding any HOAs would make sense. However, interest rates are still low and the median value of a house is still under 300k for a house in Phx. The big issue is people can't come up with 20% because they don't want to save that much. Rents will continue to increase but so will prop taxes and HOAs. Mortgages won't and they will eventually go away. Buying is best if you plan on being around for 5+ years.
Buy a house people say...those prices are going up as well. Plus, there are more expenses to having a mortgage versus renting. People don't take into account the cost of fixing or replacing items (appliances, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, etc.) around the house when they buy a home. Plus your HOA dues need to be paid separate from your mortgage payment. Also, for the many people who wouldn't have enough deductions to itemize they can no longer deduct mortgage interest from their taxes.
