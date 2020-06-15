PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Supreme Court made a huge expansion on protections for LGBTQ Americans. One of Monday’s rulings affirms that employers cannot fire someone simply for being gay or transgender.

In a 6-3 vote, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court ruled the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects the LGBTQ community in terms of employment. Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of President Donald Trump’s appointees to the court, wrote that Title VII of the act forbids job discrimination because of sex, and that includes bias against LGBTQ employees.

Trump's Supreme Court appointee Neil Gorsuch makes history for protecting LGBTQ rights Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's first nominee to the Supreme Court, delivered an opinion Monday that will change how more than 7 million LGBTQ individuals will live and work in the United States.

The President called the ruling a very powerful decision, but didn’t say much beyond that.

“They’ve ruled, and we live with their decision,” President Trump said. “That’s what it’s all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court.”

Gerald Bostock, who says he was fired after joining a gay softball league in Georgia, was one of the plaintiffs.

“This decision ensures that no one will have to go to work fearful of losing their job because of who they are, who they love, or how they identify,” he said.

Phoenix civil rights attorney Elizabeth Tate says before Monday’s ruling, different parts of the country had different discrimination rules based on the circuit courts.

“When I saw [the] ruling, my thought was that, ‘Now there’s going to be some uniformity in the application of Title VII,'” she said.

Now Tate is looking forward to the same LGBTQ protections in the housing sector. She has represented clients in housing suits before, only to have them rejected as they went up the line. But now, she thinks a ban on housing discrimination against LGBTQ people is next.

“This is a signal that it’s going to be expanded. I have no doubt that it’s going to be expanded,” she said. “Just like marriage equality was expanded in 2015, this is going to go across the board.”

Because Title VII deals specifically with employment, Tate says the Supreme Court would need to hear a separate lawsuit to make a ruling in the housing sector, and she doesn’t think it’s far away.

“I think it’s going to be soon,” she said. “It’s going to be soon.”