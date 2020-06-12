PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is responding to calls from protesters to defund Phoenix police, which would take money from the police budget and put it back into community services and prevention.

In the past couple of days there’s been a growing number of people across the U.S. who want to do away with law enforcement as we know it, in a movement to defund police.

“Based on the false and offensive notion that all police regardless of skin color are violent and racist,” said Britt London, PLEA president.

London represents officers across the Valley and said that notion is just plain wrong.

“We do not go out there and hunt people that are brown and black, I don’t get it,” said London.

“When he says I don’t know where this is coming from, this is exactly the problem, this is why you do not deserve to be funded as a department,” said Viri Hernandez, director of the advocacy group, Poder.

Poder wants to see a sizable chunk of a city's budget invested in programs, to reduce crime and violence, instead of funding police.

“When cops are working in an area the demographic is whatever it is,” said London.

“Their comments today were extremely disturbing, I think it’s to create fear because that’s exactly what we know they will do," said Hernandez.

Meanwhile, PLEA said it is their morale that is down, because they don’t feel like city hall or the mayor has had their back throughout these protests.