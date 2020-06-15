PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released its list of 25 cities with most dog attacks on postal carriers in 2019. Phoenix landed on that list at number 16, with 23 dog attacks last year. Houston was number one, with 85 attacks in 2019.
The information was released during the 2020 National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which takes place June 14-20. This year's campaign theme is “Be Alert: Prevent the BITE.”
[See full list here of top 25 cities with dog attacks on postal workers in 2019. The top 20 rankings comprise 30 cities, as some cities reported the same number of attacks.]
Postal Service officials report that in 2019, 5,803 letter carriers experienced dog bites or dog attacks. That number is actually down from the previous 2 years.
“Even during these difficult times, it’s important for our customers to understand that letter carriers are still coming to homes daily and need to deliver mail safely,” said USPS Safety Awareness Program Manager Chris Johnson. “We are confident we can keep moving the trends of attacks downward, and ramping up overall awareness for everyone is the best way to do that.”
But, with deliveries every day, including Sundays and holidays, the USPS says carriers continue to experience dog bites in urban, suburban and rural settings.
Postal officials also say that dog attacks and bites are 100% preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain their dogs.
USPS offers the following advice to keep everyone safe:
- If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.
- Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the person handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.
- The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If a dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner's neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office.
When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner but for the entire neighborhood. And when mail service is interrupted, mail could have to be picked up at the Post Office.
Technology has also been playing a role in the decrease in the number of dog bites to mail carriers. Mobile Delivery Devices (handheld scanners used by carriers to confirm customer delivery) include a feature to indicate the presence of a dog at an individual address. And the Informed Delivery service alerts customers to mail and packages coming to their homes, allowing them to plan for the carrier’s arrival by securing dogs safely.