PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are reminded every summer to keep an eye out for pets and children left in hot cars.
K-9 officers have to be careful to watch out for their four-legged partners in the heat, too.
Now the Phoenix Police Department has some new high-tech devices to help them do just that.
[WATCH: New tech designed to keep K-9 safe]
K-9 officer Kylo and his handler, Officer Christopher Villa, spend almost every minute together.
During the day, the two patrol the streets of Phoenix, and at night, 6-year-old Kylo goes home with Villa.
"This guy is definitely my buddy,” Villa said.
Being a police officer is a dangerous job, and the heat makes it even harder. Sometimes Villa has to leave Kylo in his running, air-conditioned vehicle while he's on a call.
"I’ve come back in one of our older cars and the car had stalled, and luckily it had only stalled for a minute or two,” said Villa.
Police dogs have died from heat exhaustion in the past.
"I would hate for anything to happen to this guy,” said Villa.
Now Villa's cruiser is one of 10 in the department to get a new system that monitors the temperature inside. It's called the K9 Hot-n-Pop Pro.
If it gets over 90 degrees, the windows open, and the horn and lights go off. Villa and four others with the unit immediately receive alerts on their phones.
"So whatever I’m doing, I’ll drop what I’m doing, run back to the car, and be able to take care of the dog,” said Villa.
The alarms were purchased thanks to a private donation of $10,000 to the Phoenix Police Foundation.
"It was a man and his wife who are very supportive of what we're doing and the K-9 program itself,” said Tim Thomas, president of the Phoenix Police Foundation. “We appreciate donations like this. And it really means a lot to the department and to the community, whether they see it or not, it's a big deal."
"The enhancement, which includes mobile technology provides multiple fail-safes against heat-related tragedy," reads a Facebook post about the donation.
The technology will help keep duos like Kylo and Villa working together for summers to come.
“You’ve got to imagine these handlers spend more time with these dogs than they do with their family. It’s a 40-plus hour week commitment to these dogs. So to walk away in the sweltering heat of Phoenix, it's just a level of confidence that just unsurpassed,” said Sgt. Rich Maiocco with the Phoenix Police K-9 Unit.
The department had used an older sensor in its K-9 vehicles, but that system was only able to sound the car's horn to alert the handler.
There are still seven more Phoenix PD K-9 vehicles that need the new upgrade. Those cruisers are scheduled to be phased out soon. Their replacements will come with the new heat sensors.
