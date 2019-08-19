PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A second-alarm fire at an apparent junkyard is sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky in central Phoenix.
The fire started just before 4 p.m. in an industrial area near 27th Avenue and Palm Lane in Phoenix.
Arizona's Family news chopper was overhead as the fire turned into an inferno in a matter of minutes.
"It went from zero to huge in minutes," said our pilot Jerry Ferguson as he surveyed the scene from the helicopter.
As fire crews doused the flames with water, it appeared that some workers on the ground were trying to pull some cars and tanks out of the line of the fire.
The fire sent up a massive, black column of smoke that could be seen for miles.
And the flames burned so hot that a bus stop next to the junkyard actually started melting in the heat.
Police say 27th Avenue was closed in both directions near Palm Lane.
I-10 near 27th Avenue: Black smoke is billowing from an industrial fire. An az511 camera took this photo. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/TW8g8kFUCa— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 19, 2019
