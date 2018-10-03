PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What's with the black dress?
If you've noticed friends or co-workers wearing the same dress day after day, the Junior League of Phoenix members are hoping you'll notice something else. The on-going problem of hunger here in the Valley and across our state.
For the second year in a row, members of the Junior League of Phoenix (JLP) are participating in the Little Black Dress Initiative, a national social media campaign that aims to raise awareness about the limits low income families here in the Valley face every day.
“The reason I am wearing this dress is to illustrate the limits some in our community face. By supporting us, you will assist us in continuing to improve our community and together, our potential is limitless,” said Wendy Brooks president, The Junior League of Phoenix, Inc.
Studies have shown that one in four children in our state consistently don't have the food they need to grow and thrive. This can lead to low test scores and below average grades in school, according to state education data.
Funds raised from the Little Black Dress Initiative will benefit JLP's community programs including:
- Kids in the Kitchen – a program focused on teaching kids and families about nutritional food choices and healthy activities
- United Way’s Ending Hunger in the Classroom – a program that addresses food insecurity in school-aged children
- Kids Cook with Heart – an initiative that provides hands-on healthy cooking classes that seek to combat childhood obesity
- ROCKETS Raising Our Children's Knowledge by Educating Through Science is a theme- based program that promotes early childhood development of science skills. The program provides hands-on science activities, supplemented with math lessons, to at-risk children in Maricopa County to help foster problem solving, critical thinking, and exploration skills that are critical to future academic success.
To help the cause, you can donate at this website.
