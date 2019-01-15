PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "Carol Channing loved her diamonds and could never have enough," said Alfredo Molina, president and CEO of Black Starr & Frost, Molina Fine Jewelry.
Molina first met Carol Channing back in 2016 when she came to the grand opening of his store.
"She said, 'I love you. I love Black Starr and Frost,' then she started singing Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend," said Molina.
Channing was the first to sing that song on Broadway back in 1949 in the Broadway production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes before Marilyn Monroe made it famous in the movie version of the play in 1953.
"She just basically loved what she did. Carol Channing was a superstar," said Molina.
Molina will remember Channing’s great smile, bubbly personality and the way she would light up a room.
"Carol had an amazing way of making people love her. We are going to miss her terribly 'cause really she was an American treasure," said Molina.
