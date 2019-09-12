PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A fire at a two-story apartment complex in west Phoenix forced several people out of their homes sometime early Thursday morning.
The initial call reported an apartment filling with smoke and a family evacuating.
When firefighters arrived at the complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, however, flames had already burned through the roof.
According to Capt. Kenny Overton of the Phoenix Fire Department, crews took hand lines to the second floor and immediately attacked the fire to keep it from spreading to neighboring apartments.
Overton said firefighters quickly got control and no injuries were reported. He also said that “multiple residents will be displaced by this fire ….”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.