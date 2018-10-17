PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix intersection has reopened after it was shut down for two weeks because of a sinkhole caused by heavy rain.
The intersection of 35th Avenue and Cactus Road reopened Wednesday morning according to Phoenix Street Transportation.
The sinkhole was about the size of a small car and was caused by record rain on Oct. 2.
The intersection remained closed while crews worked to repair the road and has now reopened.
OPEN: Cactus Rd & 35th Ave, the intersection has been REOPENED in directions. #phxtraffic— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) October 17, 2018
UPDATE - the intersection at 35th Ave & Cactus Rd is now OPEN (please note minimal traffic lane restrictions will follow for final repair touches) #PHXtraffic— PHX Street Trans. (@PHXStreetTrans) October 17, 2018
