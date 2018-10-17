35TH AVE SINKHOLE

Crews have repaired the huge sinkhole that shut down a Phoenix intersection for two weeks after record rain. 

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix intersection has reopened after it was shut down for two weeks because of a sinkhole caused by heavy rain. 

The intersection of 35th Avenue and Cactus Road reopened Wednesday morning according to Phoenix Street Transportation. 

The sinkhole was about the size of a small car and was caused by record rain on Oct. 2. 

The intersection remained closed while crews worked to repair the road and has now reopened. 

