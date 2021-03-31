PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The surge of migrant families into Arizona is considered a humanitarian crisis. Now, a Phoenix immigration service office, Fuente Missions, is seeing some of them.
"We are projecting the busiest month since we started some 35 years ago," said program coordinator Paul Arter.
Arter will tell you part of the reason is tax season and the other is the migrant surge at the southern border.
"What I noticed specifically is people from Honduras," said Arter.
It's the stories that stay with him.
"One young woman came in and told us she came in through a tunnel holding her momma's hand when she was 3 or 4," said Arter.
It's people who abandoned what little they had to make the dangerous trip to a better life in America.
"I put myself in their position," said Arter. "What would it take for me to just grab a backpack and walk away from my house and my job, the rest of my family, showing up in another country, hoping they accept me and give me a helping hand."
His office can only do so much. Arter said they can file an asylum claim or reach out to an attorney if the case is too complicated.
"We don't have a solution for everybody," said Arter.
But he said he will always try.
"We are just trying to keep up," said Arter.
