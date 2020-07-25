PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Firefighters were called to a Phoenix home late Saturday morning after reports of smoke and flames coming from the back yard.
When fire crews got on the scene near Bell Road and 44th Street, they found the fire in the main home had also spread to a guest house on the property, says Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department.
Crews searched the interior of both homes, making sure there was no one inside, says Keller.
There was extensive damage to both the main house and guest house. Crisis response teams are helping the person who lives in the guest home. No firefighters were injured during the incident and cause is under investigation.