36th Street house fire

No injuries were reported.

 (Source: Christiana Ferris/Jose Tezanos)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix house went up in flames on Saturday evening after a possible explosion. Firefighters said the home caught on fire near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive around 4:40 p.m. 

According to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Kreis, the home is destroyed and several surrounding homes have been damaged. No injuries were reported. Kreis says technicians are investigating the area for hazardous materials. Firefighters have not said what caused the explosion. The investigation is ongoing. 

Phoenix home explodes, catches fire near Piestewa Peak

