PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation says there are 2,000 hotel job openings around Phoenix right now. The foundation is launching a new campaign in five cities, including Phoenix, to try and attract more workers.
They're going to advertise the different jobs and career paths in the hospitality industry. The ads will target young people with or without degrees. The foundation is spending money to run the ads on social media sites and Spanish radio.
"Phoenix is a top destination. It was pre-covid and it is now," said AHLAF CEO Rosanna Maietta. "Hotels are operating at high capacity, so they need more people. You want that guest service to be at the highest levels at all times."
They're looking to hire people for positions you'd see when staying at a hotel, plus people behind the scenes. This includes cooks, accounting, marketing, and sales. The general manager at Rise Uptown Hotel in Phoenix says it's tough to find enough help.
"It has been very competitive out there. If you just post a regular job on indeed, you're just getting put on the 6th page unless you're paying big bucks to advertise," Matthew O'Toole said.
At times during the pandemic, Rise was operating with about 50% staff. That means workers stayed for longer shifts to make sure guests' experience didn't change. O'Toole says more people have started applying in January, and he hopes that trend continues into the peak of their tourism season.
"We're open to anything. I think at this point; you have to open your horizons and what you're willing to do to get the right staff in."