PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You won't find anyone protesting or taking a political stand to protect the name of the controversial Phoenix streets. But that doesn't mean everyone is on board with changing the streets' names.

Kathy Warren is one of many longtime residents of Robert E. Lee Street, who will soon have to change their personal and legal documents to a new address.

"When I think about my trust, my mortgage, my passport, my license, and the fact the city is picking up the fee for those, it just seems like a tremendous waste of city funds just for changing the name of a street," said Warren.

A few weeks ago, the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to change the names of Robert E. Lee Street and Squaw Peak Drive.

The decision was made following public outcry across the country to do away with statues and monuments considered derogatory or offensive.

Barbara Green is president of the Tatum Manor/Tatum Heights Homeowner's Association and lives along Robert E. Lee Street.

Green's big concern is if the street name change takes place before the November election, it could impact whether Green and her neighbors can vote.

"You have a voting number, but if that number doesn't match your address, maybe that would be an issue because of what's going on with these ballots," said Green.

The City of Phoenix has agreed to pay for any homeowner's expenses for changing over their addresses. They will also provide free assistance to residents who need help making changes.

Councilman Carlos Garcia said.

"We're just telling people, don't do anything yet, because nothing has been approved, " said David Urbinado, with the City of Phoenix. "Just document all your costs, and we will reimburse your costs for changing addresses."

The City of Phoenix will host two virtual public hearings for each street name change, giving residents a chance to ask questions and provide input on what the new names should be.

The city is hoping to have the new street signs up by the end of the year.

