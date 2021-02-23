Duffle bag of rifles and handguns
(Source: Phoenix Police/Twitter)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Phoenix homeowners digging a hole for a tree in their backyard found more than they bargained for: they dug up a duffel bag full of guns!

It happened Sunday evening at a home near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. 

The homeowners were digging the hole in the corner of their fenced backyard when their shovels hit something in the dirt. Phoenix police say it was a duffel bag filled with rusted rifles and handguns.

Once the homeowners realized what they found, they called police and handed over the weapons.

Police are investigating to see if the guns were used in any crimes. There is no information on how long the guns might have been there.

 

