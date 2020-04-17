PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a Phoenix homeowner shot a car thief after the suspect tried to break into his home Thursday night.
It happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of 53rd Street and Indian School Road, but it started a few miles away at 51st and Van Buren streets. According to police, Ryan Johnson Davis, 32, stole a vehicle parked outside a house in that area. The car's owner tried to stop him but got hurt in the scuffle.
Police said Davis drove to the neighborhood of 53rd Street and Indian School Road, ditched the stolen vehicle and tried to break into a house. That’s when the homeowner shot him.
According to police, Davis’ injury was not life-threatening. He was treated at the hospital and released, and then booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft, residential burglary and trespassing.