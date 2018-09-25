PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The moving industry is routinely one of the most complained about industries with the Better Business Bureau. With that in mind, a Phoenix woman wants you to see what she's going through.
"It's like camping out, not even as nice as camping out," Alison Forsman said.
A blow-up mattress and a suitcase full of clothes is pretty much all Forsman has right now.
"This is just a shocking experience," Forsman said.
Forsman says that shock all started this past summer, when she hired a moving company called "Arrow Trucking" to move from Reno, Nevada to Phoenix.
But according to Forsman, as Arrow Trucking kept loading her goods into the moving truck, they also kept presenting her with new written estimates for more money.
"The final total was like 4,000 and some dollars, but I had put down $1,100 or $1,200 already," said Forsman.
With all of her goods finally loaded up, Arrow Trucking, said it would be in Phoenix within a few short days.
But, when Arrow Trucking arrived, Forsman says the moving company wouldn't unload her goods.
“They ultimately left with all my possessions, so the truck drove away with everything I had," she said.
At the time, Forsman’s real-estate agent Laura Boyajian took pictures of the moving truck when it had arrived, which to their surprise, was a rental truck with a piece of paper taped to it saying, "Executive Moving and Storage." Remember, Boyajian says she hired Arrow Trucking.
"I have never, ever experienced anything like this on behalf of a client," Boyajian said.
Concerned, the two women looked into the matter and realized in the paperwork that another business name called Arrow Moving and Storage was involved.
Forsman and her real estate agent say they were confused why so many different names were being used.
Regardless, Forsman just wanted her items and wanted to pay the balance with a credit card instead of cash. However, the movers said, "Cash or money order only" and drove off leaving Forsman’s house just as empty as it was before.
"This is not to be believed," Forsman said.
3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Arrow Trucking and Executive Moving and Storage what was behind all the different names.
We discovered Executive Moving and Storage is actually a separate company hired by Arrow Trucking to complete the move.
As for the other name, Arrow Moving and Storage, Arrow Trucking says it's just a name they also go by.
However, 3 On Your Side discovered there really is another "Arrow Moving and Storage" and that company told us, "We have absolutely no affiliation with Arrow Trucking. We have been dealing with this situation for over a year now. We just want the confusion to stop and for them to stop using our likeness."
Forsman says the moving industry is like a shell game, and that she just wants her goods.
"It's had to take, it's very hard to take. I still don't know what the answer is. I don't know what's going to happen, how to get my things, everything I have," Forsman said.
Forsman may be getting her stuff this week. However, moving regulators tell 3 On Your Side that name changes within the moving industry is a concern.
Before you move, do your homework. We’ve provided a couple of links below where you can find out what you need to do before you hire a company.
