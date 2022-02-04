PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman in Phoenix caught a porch pirate in the act earlier this week, and the entire exchange was caught on her Ring doorbell.
"I got an alert to my cell phone that said 'person detected,' and the first alert was the actual delivery guy. But I was not yet dressed for the day so I left it out there," Chelsea Love said. "Then I got a second alert on my cell phone that said 'person detected.' I thought, 'Oh that's weird. Did the delivery guy forget something?'"
Love said she opened her door and saw a woman at the end of her driveway who was putting a package down on the ground. "I said, 'you stole my package!' She said, 'no, I didn't. You mean the package right here?'" Love explained. "And I said, 'go away! Don't you come back here!' It was all happening so fast."
Love said she walked to the end of her driveway and made sure it was indeed her package. It had her husband's name on it, so she picked it up off the ground and walked back into her house. "I noticed that--uh oh, this is a bad situation. She had a whole lot of things in her car. I don't know if other people were in the car, but it just looked like a bad situation. So that's when I said, 'if you need help, ask!'" she said.
Love said the woman was on the phone the entire time. She even walked up to the door to grab the package while talking to someone on speaker. "She was not bothered. She seemed to have no remorse. She was not really bothered--more like, 'I didn't get caught because I put your stuff down.' That was her attitude. It got me upset," Love said.
In the end, Love got the package back--which was a 2-quart rice cooker her husband ordered. Now, she hopes someone recognizes the woman on her surveillance video so police can make an arrest. At the very least, she hopes this woman stops stealing and the porch pirate trend goes away. "I would have given her $20. I would have given her money if she needed something. I would have given it to her. But do not steal," Love said.