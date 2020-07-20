PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix homeless shelter has found itself without air conditioning. With Valley temperatures still hovering in the triple digits, shelter officials are asking the community for help to keep its residents cool.
The chiller has broken at the UMOM main campus near 32nd and Van Buren streets. The unit provides cool air to all 155 rooms at the family emergency shelter. Fortunately, UMOM was able to secure rental A/C units to keep the 600 individuals living at the shelter cool, but that's only a temporary solution.
The cost to replace the chiller is $300,000. The City of Phoenix agreed to donate the first $150,000, but the shelter is still in need of the remaining funds.
If you can help out, you can make a donation online to the shelter's "Keeping It Cool" campaign.
Our A/C is out and we need your help keeping UMOM clients cool during this sweltering #AZSummer! https://t.co/gIaTXOO2e0 https://t.co/K2Ic2llnXV— UMOM New Day Centers (@UMOM) July 17, 2020