PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The victim of a recent home invasion in Phoenix says the armed robber told her he came in because her garage door was open.
The robbery happened earlier this month around 8:50 a.m. near 26th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Jill Hovland said she was at her kitchen counter after getting home 10 minutes prior. She left her garage door open because she was waiting for a tree trimmer and was about to head back outside. Then, she heard an alarm go off, saying, "garage door open."
"I thought, 'Well my husband, why is he home from work at this time of day?' And I looked up and the man was holding a gun to my face," said Hovland. "In my mind I was thinking, this is real. This, this is real."
As they stood face to face in the kitchen, her dog jumped off the couch and ran up to the man. Hovland says the man bent down and hit her dog.
"I think he realized there was tension. I think and that's when he come up off that couch and went after him," Hovland said. "He reached down and hit my dog and the dog yelped, went back on the couch."
By that point, Hovland handed the armed robber the cash that was on the counter for the tree trimmer. However, she said he wanted more. He walked her down the hall to her bedroom while pointing the gun at her and demanded that she put all of her jewelry into a pillowcase.
"I was fumbling and I said, 'This doesn't happen all the time, sorry, I'm nervous' and he said 'Never mind, I'm not going to hurt you,'" Hovland recalled.
She said the man was in and out of her house in about 10 minutes, but she said it felt like forever.
Police say the pair made statements connecting them to several armed robberies around town.
Armondo Dangerfield and Lateyon Finley, both 27, were arrested on Monday. Both suspects face charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, as well as additional felony charges.
After the pair was taken into custody Monday, police say the men made statements connecting them to four other armed robberies. Police say that during those crimes, the suspects would enter the homes through an open garage door. Once inside, police say they would hold the victims at gunpoint and demand valuables.
Below is a list of crimes allegedly connected to the two suspects:
- Nov. 23,at 9:20 a.m. - near 10400 E. Mission Lane, Scottsdale
- Nov. 16 at 6:40 p.m. - near 5000 E. Cholla Street
- Nov. 17 at 5:00 p.m. - near 900 E. Hearn Road
- Nov. 18 at 8:40 a.m. - near 5000 E. Moreno Drive
- Nov. 18 at 8:50 a.m. - near 18000 N. 26th Street