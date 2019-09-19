PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a man they arrested in connection with a home burglary in Phoenix also admitted to burglarizing a convenience store with another man.
Officers arrested Dylan Hanna Thursday at a Phoenix apartment complex on North Black Canyon Highway.
According to a post on the Phoenix Police Department’s Facebook page, the Crime Lab helped identify Hanna as the suspect in the burglary of a home north of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police did not elaborate on what pointed them to Hanna.
Police say Hanna admitted his involvement not only in that crime but also in a separate store burglary with an accomplice, Leonard Smith.
Smith, 28, was already in custody when Hanna was arrested. Police said Smith had admitted to stealing lottery tickets and cigarettes from two convenience stores, both in the same area where police found Hanna. One of the stores was hit twice, police said.
According to Phoenix PD’s Facebook page, Hanna will be booked on a count of second-degree residential burglary and two counts of commercial burglary.