PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's another day of record-breaking heat in Valley of the (scorching) sun.
On Monday, right around 4 p.m., Phoenix hit a high of 115, shattering a record set back in 2014. The average high for this time of year is 104 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Wednesday evening. Later on Monday, we will see some storms in the high country and across southern Arizona. Some of those storms could be quite strong, with blowing dust possible again in the Valley.
But there's some relief in sight. Tropical moisture will give us a monsoon boost and increase our storm chances later this week. Let's hope we get some rain, since we have had only about .10" of inch of rain since April.