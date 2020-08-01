PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run crash after a woman was found in the middle of the road critically hurt in Phoenix on Saturday evening. She was found a little before 6 p.m. in the area of Thomas Road and 27th Avenue.
Police say the woman looked like she was hit by a vehicle that did not stay on the scene. She was rushed to the hospital after Phoenix Fire crews arrived to the area.
Due to the investigation, Thomas Road will be closed from 28th Drive to 35th Avenue for several hours. Officials suggest that drivers take alternative routes.
Authorities are trying to collect more information on this incident. Anyone who knows something is advised to contact police are Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.