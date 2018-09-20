Phoenix teen Mikayla Lowry was surprised with a $100,000 scholarship from Beyonce and Jay-Z at their concert at State Farm Stadium Tuesday night.

Lowry, 17, is a student at Trevor Browne High School and a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix.

Nineteen Boys & Girls Clubs teens, including all 12 Youth of the Year honorees, were invited to attend the sold-out concert.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's foundations, BeyGOOD and The Shawn Carter Foundation, have teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to award $100,000 in each one of the On the Run II Tour cities.

The scholarship must be awarded to an exceptional student with financial needs. The pair plan to award a total of $1.1 million in scholarships.

Lowry had no idea she was nominated for the award.



She is a senior with excellent grades whose family would likely not be able to afford tuition at a 4-year college. Lowry is currently dual-enrolled at Estrella Mountain Community College and will graduate with a completed Associate's Degree. She hopes to pursue a degree in either marine biology or forensics at Grand Canyon University or Northern Arizona University. She will be the first person in her family to attend college. Lowry has strong ties to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, being a member since she was 6 years old and volunteering with the Better to Give program, working in soup kitchens and shelters. She was named Youth of the Year for the Stewart Branch. Lowry's mother works two jobs to make ends meet and relies on the Boys & Girls Club for childcare for her three children. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix provides after school and summer programs in some of the Valley's most deserving neighborhoods. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, visit www.bgcmp.org