PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)—Valley hair stylists come together to raise money and help a fellow hair stylist and her family.
Rochelle's Salon and Spa held a fundraiser Sunday for back to school haircuts with all of the proceeds going to little Micheal Tidey, who was diagnosed with leukemia back in January.
Michael’s family said he is hitting the hardest part of treatment right now and he has a long road ahead, but he's keeping his spirits high.
The event is over but if you would like to donate, click here.
