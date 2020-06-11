PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix gym and CrossFit affiliate is changing its name after the CEO of CrossFit made racist remarks after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman tweeted controversial comments about Floyd's death and the coronavirus pandemic, sparking outrage online. The tweets led to Reebok and several affiliate gyms across the country to cut ties with CrossFit.

Back Alley CrossFit near 12 Street and Northern Avenue in Phoenix has now changed its name to Back Alley Fitness.

The gym sent the following message to its members about the change:

Many of you may have noticed a slight change on our social media from Back Alley CrossFit to Back Alley Fitness! Over the past few days, the founder and CEO of CrossFit has made a few inappropriate statements that we neither support or condone. Back Alley is an all inclusive environment that welcomes everyone with open arms regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation. We are monitoring the ever evolving situation and as long as Glassman is the head of CrossFit, we will not support them. CrossFit did not make Back Alley, you all did! We may have to change some verbiage on our schedule in the future but we will continue offering killer workouts in a fun and safe atmosphere!!

"We have such an amazing community behind us that was willing to help us with this decision and we know that we can rebuild," said Katy Hoyle-Avilla, owner of Back Alley Fitness. "Back Alley is not Back Alley CrossFit, in the community we're just Back Alley. It's filled with amazing people of different professions and we're going to keep building off of that."

Glassman has since stepped down as CEO, according to the company's website.